Johnnie Faye Sanders, 84, of Booneville passed away on, Tuesday, October 26, 2020 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She was a member of the New Bethel Church of Christ. She loved doing word search and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Funeral services will be 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Ronnie Livingston and Bro. Jeremy Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the New Bethel Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. till 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the funeral home. She is survived by two sons, Ron (Ann) Smith and Don Smith; two grandchildren, Blake (Maddie) Smith and Brady Smith and one sister, Ann Moreland Willis. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elza and Pearl Moreland; her first husband, Ova Smith; her second husband, Robert Sanders; one brother, Ecward Moreland; one sister-in-law, Joyce Moreland and one brother-in-law, Earl Willis. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com

