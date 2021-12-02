Elzie Otis Sanders, Jr. was born May 13, 1978 to Elzie Sanders, Sr. and Lillie Sanders. He departed this life on Saturday, November 27, 2021. In 1991, Elzie joined Macedonia CME Church in Benton County under the leadership of Pastor James Johnson. He attended school at Blue Mountain High School and he worked at Masterbilt for several years. At the time of his illness, he was employed by Lunds Manufacturing Co. in Marshal County. Elzie loved to hunt and fish. He had a special love of riding horses. Elzie leaves to cherish his memories 3 daughters: Ashley Morris, Sacoya Sanders both of Ripley, MS, and Brionca Bailey of New Albany, MS; 3 sons: Cartavious Bailey of New Albany, MS, Elijah and Emmanuel Sanders both of Ripley, MS; his father: Mr. Elzie Sanders, Sr. of Thomasville, GA; his mother; Ms. Lillie Sanders of Blue Mountain, MS; 3 brothers: Demond and Desmond Lester of Alabama and Jeremy Sanders of Blue Mountain, MS; 2 sisters: Amanda Sanders of New Albany, MS and Danielle (Jordon) Bentley of Kansas City, MO; 2 special cousins: Richard Harris and Keith Turner and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, December 3, 2021 from 12p-6p. at Foster & Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS. Funeral service will be Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 11am at Foster & Son Funeral Home Chapel, Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Intermet will follow at Gerizim Cemetery, Myrtle, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
