Judy Sanders passed away on January 14, 2021 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. She was born on July 25, 1960 and she was a homemaker. A private family service will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Monday, January 18, 2020 @ 11:00 a. m. with Bro. Terry Etheridge officiating. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Windham (Eric) of Saltillo and Nellie Rena Bryant (Lloyd) of Walnut; (3) sisters, Betty Scott (Jackie of Booneville), Dorce Green (Donnie) of Mooreville and Joyce Westmoreland of Baldwyn ; grandchildren, Dillon Irvin, Devon Bryant, Balin Tackitt and Brandon Tackitt. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herchel and Dale Runions Sanderson; husband, Ronnie Sanders; sister, Sara Hand and two brothers, Bobby Sanderson and Randy Sanderson. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday from 10:00 a. m. until service time. Expressions if sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
