Judy Sanders passed away on January 14, 2021 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. She was born on July 25, 1960 and she was a homemaker. A private family service will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Monday, January 18, 2020 @ 11:00 a. m. with Bro. Terry Etheridge officiating. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Windham (Eric) of Saltillo and Nellie Rena Bryant (Lloyd) of Walnut; (3) sisters, Betty Scott (Jackie of Booneville), Dorce Green (Donnie) of Mooreville and Joyce Westmoreland of Baldwyn ; grandchildren, Dillon Irvin, Devon Bryant, Balin Tackitt and Brandon Tackitt. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herchel and Dale Runions Sanderson; husband, Ronnie Sanders; sister, Sara Hand and two brothers, Bobby Sanderson and Randy Sanderson. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday from 10:00 a. m. until service time. Expressions if sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.