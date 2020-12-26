Mr. Lewis Cleveland Sanders, better known as L. C. or Pop, 84, of Hamilton, MS went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, December 24, 2020. Services are scheduled for Tuesday, December 29. at Hamilton Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. The funeral will follow with Bro. Robert Moore and Bro. Jason West officiating and Bro. William Tiffen and Ms. Lisa Dement singing. Burial will be at the Center Hill cemetery. He was preceded by his parents, George Cleveland Sanders and Jessie Mae Spruill Sanders; his 2 sisters, Willie Mae Sanders Hill and Vera Lee Sanders Dobbs; his 4 brothers, George Clyde Sanders, John Durwood Sanders, Charles Ray Sanders, and Sidney Thomas Sanders. His survivors include his wife of 65 years, Dorothy Jane Vaughan Sanders; his sons, Lewis Cleveland Sanders II, Mitchel Todd Sanders (Pat), his daughter, Andlyn Paige Sanders Baswell (Glenn); 8 grandchildren, Emily Nicole Sanders, Thomas Cole Robinson, Ethan Vaughan Sanders, Houston Todd Robinson, Elizabeth Jane Sanders, Samuel Vaughan Robinson, J. J. Baswell, and Jamie Baswell. Pallbearers are his grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hamilton Baptist Church youth fund, PO Box 336 Hamilton, MS 39746, or a charity of your choice in his honor.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.