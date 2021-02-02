Noreen Sanders, 75, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Saltillo on Sunday, January 31, 2021. She was born October 8, 1945 in Prentiss County, the daughter of Milton and Hazel Oswalt. Noreen was a homemaker and loved taking care of her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Guntown. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, taking care of her puppies and spending time with her family. Noreen leaves behind two brothers, James "Buster" Oswalt and Raymond Reese; six children, Melissa Parker (Billy) of Saltillo, Regina Hamm of Mantachie, David Floyd (Kim) of Southaven, Eric Floyd (Kim) of Fulton, Chris Floyd (Diane) of Guntown, and Michael Floyd (April) of Blue Springs; two step-sons, Danny "Bubba" Sanders and David Sanders (Connie); 25 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny L. Sanders; the father of her children, Henry "Slick" Floyd; two grandsons, Zachary Parker and Bradley Riggs; her twin sister, Loreen Oswalt; and another sister, Ginny Diane Oswalt. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday and 12 p.m. until service time Thursday at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Darin Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Lebanon Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matthew Parker, William Parker, Casey Parker, Bradley Floyd, Brentt Floyd, Dalton Floyd, Alex Floyd, Ryan Floyd, and Jimmy Floyd. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.