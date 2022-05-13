Billie Ophelia Sanders, 85, peacefully passed away Thursday, May 12th at the Landmark Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born in Booneville, MS, on May 16, 1936, to Mel and Delorce Calton. Ophelia was a cosmetologist and taught at the ICS Wright for many years where she made lifelong friends. Visitation will be Monday, May 16, 2022, from 10:00 AM till 11:00 AM at Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM Monday. Burial will be in the Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her granddaughter, Jill McNeely (Keith) of Iuka, MS; great-grandchildren, Madison Johns (Cam) of Austin, TX, Marlena McNeely of Huntsville, AL, Mallory McNeely of Iuka, MS, Will McNeely of Iuka, MS, Chet McNeely of Iuka, MS, Alydia McNeely of Iuka, MS, and Astoria McNeely of Iuka, MS, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 65 years, Roger Sanders; her son, Gary Wayne Sanders; and all of her siblings; and her lifelong best friend, Estelene Pruitt. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
