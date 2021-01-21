Ottis "Nobody" Sanders, age 60, and a resident of Silverhill, AL, went to be with his Lord and Savior on January 16, 2021 at Saad's Hospice Retreat in Mobile, AL. Ottis was born September 8, 1960 in Merced, CA but lived in many places including Tupelo and Ecru, MS and along the southern Alabama coast. Ottis was a former truck driver and spent some years in demolition and construction. He had numerous passions including bowling, playing pool, riding his Harley, and attending antique auctions. He attended Faith Family Fellowship Church in Robertsdale, AL until his health failed a little over a year ago. He enjoyed spending time with his family and considered family the most important thing. He inspired everyone he met, both young and old, and had many "family members of the heart." Ottis was preceded in death by his parents, Dellie Ray and Lois May Sanders; two brothers, Glenn and Randy Sanders; and one sister, Joyce Sanders. He was also preceded in death by his two little fur babies, Jimbo and Queenie. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Donna Mask Sanders of Silverhill, AL; children, Jason Sanders of Fresno, CA, Jamison Sanders of Greensboro, NC, Alana Lentz (Scott) of Saltillo, MS, Kayla Merry (Keith) of Loxley, AL, and Kendall Morgan (Timothy) of Mobile, AL; nine grandchildren, Lyra, Lila, Tucker, Lucy, Shepherd, Parker, Jaylah, Haley, and Willow; five siblings, Opal White (the late G.W.) of Chowchilla, CA, James Sanders (Sharon) of Skyline, MS, Cathy Payne (the late Clifford), Bobby Wayne Sanders, and Beverly Tackett (Bobby Joe), all of Tupelo, MS; many nieces and nephews; and his two dogs, Duke and Gypsy. His family of the heart included the family of the late Steve Carnathan, Amy and Shane Gann and children, Jason Carnathan and children, John Essex, Shannon Stewart, Adam Parnell, Skoti Newsum, and Kevin McCandless among many others. A memorial service for close family will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Family Christian Center located at 181 Mill Street, Guntown, MS. COVID restrictions will be enforced. Expressions of condolence for the family may be made at www.hughesfh
