TIPPAH COUNTY -- Patrick Neal Sanders, 57, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at ??? in Ripley. Services will be on Saturday August 17 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funearl Home. Visitation will be on Saturday August 17 from 12 Noon to 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.