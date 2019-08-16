Patrick Neal Sanders, 57, resident of the Dumas Community, departed this life Sunday, August 11, 2019. A Memorial Service honoring the life of Pat will be at 2 PM Saturday August 17 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Dr. Patrick Chapman will officiate and Reflections will be given by Pat's son, Owen Sanders. A private family interment will be at a later date. Pat was born March 3, 1962 in Auburn, AL, the son of the late Jackie Patrick Haley and Nell Delitha Tilson Sanders. He received his education at Plano Senior High School in Plano, TX , continued his education at Freed-Hardeman University and received a Master's Degree from Highlands University in New Mexico. A Christian, Pat served as a Psychologist in earlier years and was also an Electrician as long as health permitted. He was married to his devoted wife of 32 years, the former Deborah Owen of Ripley , an employee of the Union County Department of Human Services , who survives. A family oriented person, Pat enjoyed fishing, woodworking, vegetable gardening and music. Visitation will be from 12 noon until 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Patrick Owen Bailey Sanders of Dumas, one brother, Andrew Robert SAnders of Cloudcroft, NM, his wife's parents, Jerry and Patricia Owen of Ripley, a special aunt and uncle, Mary and Julian Stack of South Carolina and his much loved nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his grandmother,Mary Etta Walker. The family request that memorials be directed to Pine Vale Children's Home, 1872 CR 700, Corinth, MS 38834. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Pat's family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
