Roger Floyd Sanders, 88, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at the Landmark Nursing and Rehab Facility. He was born in Booneville, MS, on April 7, 1933, to John Roger Sanders and Mattie Bell Floyd Sanders. Roger married the love of his life, Billie Ophelia Calton, on June 24, 1956. Visitation will be Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Booneville Funeral Home. Bro. John Cagle will be officiating. Burial will be in the Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife; brother, James Sanders of Booneville; sisters, Shirley Wilcher (George) of The Villages, FL, Mary Ellen White (Tom) of Lorain, OH, and Sue Fortner (Don) of Amhert, OH; granddaughter, Jill McNeely (Keith) of Iuka, MS; great-grandchildren, Marlena, Madison, Mallory, Chet and Will; a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Gary Wayne Sanders; brothers, John T. Sanders and Joe Sanders; and sister, Martha Hopkins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Landmark Nursing and Rehab Facility. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.