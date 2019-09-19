Sandra Jean "Sandy" Sanders, 73, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Harrison County, WV, on August 3, 1946, to Okey Lester Martin and Mary Ellen Vanetti Martin. Services will be 2:00 PM Friday, September 20, 2019, at Booneville Funeral Home with Chaplain Bret A. McKee officiating. Visitation will be Thursday night from 5:00 until 8:00pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Tom Sanders; a son, John Michael Sanders of Booneville; daughter, Becky Sanders McCutchen (Chris) of Booneville; sister, Suzy Marsh (Ray) of Lorain, OH; a brother, John Martin (Helen) of Lorain, OH; grandchildren, Candice McCoy Gray (Jake) of Potts Camp, Alex McCutchen, Fallon Edmond, both of Booneville; and great-grandchildren, Ben Gray and Grace Gray, both of Potts Camp. She was preceded in death by her father, Okey Martin; her mother, Mary Ellen Trotta; a daughter, Nancy Carol Sanders; two brothers, Okey Martin and Randy Martin; and her step-father, Phil Trotta. Pallbearers will be Jamie Shields, Jake Gray, Keaton Langston, Johnny Shields, Alex McCutchen, and Terry Russell. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
