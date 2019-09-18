BOONEVILLE -- Sandra Sanders, 74, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupleo. Services will be on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday evening from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Booneville Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.