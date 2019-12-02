BOONEVILLE -- Tom Sanders, 76, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. Services will be on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday night from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Booneville Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.