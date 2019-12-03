John Thomas Sanders "Tom", 76, of Booneville passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. Tom is survived by his children: Becky Sanders McCutchen (Chris), and John Michael Sanders; grandchildren: Candice Gray (Jake), Alex McCutchen, and Fallon Edmond; great grandchildren: Ben, Grace, and Blayke Ivy Gray; and siblings, Roger Sanders (Ophelia), Martha Hopkins, Joe Sanders (Georgia), Shirley Wilcher (George), Mary Ellen White (Tom), James Sanders, and Sue Fortner (Don). He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandra Martin Sanders in September of this year; a daughter, Nancy Sanders; and his parents, John and Mattie Bell Sanders. A funeral service with military honors will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Curtis Featherston officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday night from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Alex McCutchen, Jake Gray, Terry Russell, Johnny Shields, Jamie Shields, Terry Huguley, and Adam White. Honorary pallbearers will be Mac Lindsey, Tommy Shields, Mark McCoy, Terry Hester, Joel Holley, Tommy Hester, and Doug Johnson. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
