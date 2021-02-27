Vickie L. Sanders 67, passed away on Friday, January 26, 2021 at NMMC. She retired as a manager at Wal-Mart and was a former manager at Food Mart. She enjoyed playing games on her phone and Bingo. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She was a member of Guntown Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 03, 2021 a 4:00 p. m. with Bro. Neal Davis officiating. Burial will be in Campbelltown Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Herman Sanders, JR. of Guntown; sons, Greg Sanders (Amanda) of Baldwyn and Chris Sanders (Miranda) of Saltillo; sister, Terri Presley of Saltillo; two brothers; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Durrell and Louise Floyd Presley and a brother. Her sons and grandsons will serve as her pallbearers. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2:00 p. m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
