AMORY -- Grace L. Sanderson, 81, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Oak Tree Nursing Center in Amory. Services will be on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 12:00 pm at First Baptist Church, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, June 22, 2020, from 11:00 am until the service hour at First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park.

