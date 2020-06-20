Grace L. Sanderson, 81, started her new life in Heaven on Friday, June 19, 2020. Born on May 25, 1939, in Peaceful Valley, Mississippi, she was a daughter of the late Ulmer and Myrtle Phillips Green. Grace grew up in Itawamba County and attended Dorsey elementary and Itawamba Agricultural High School. She went on to further her education and graduated from The W in 3 years where she got her degree in Library Science. Later, Grace attended additional courses at Mississippi State University. She was passionate about children, learning, and a very devoted teacher. She worked in education for over 39 years, serving both Red Bay Alabama High School and as a librarian at Hatley High School. For many years, she helped several young adults finish school and obtain their GED and this gave her great joy. She also worked at Wee Wisdom where she was affectionately known as Nanna Grace. She was a true servant who loved babies, her students, and investing in young people. A woman with a great work ethic, she always said it was better to be an hour early than one minute late. Grace married the love of her life, Jerry Sanderson, on June 27, 1965 and they were blessed by God with a son and lots of extended family. She loved her family greatly and she was devoted to them. A Christian woman, she loved her church, First Baptist Church, and all the members were like family to her. She was a supporter of church functions. Grace always looked forward to gathering with her church family. One of her closest friends was Peggy Nash and they taught school for over 30 years together. Grace liked to listen to Gospel music, crochet, knit, cross stitch, play scrabble and watch the Wheel of Fortune. She also enjoyed Country Boys Hamburgers and the atmosphere in the restaurant. By far, one of her most favorite things to do was to watch her students excel in life. Many lives have been touched by the kind loving woman she was and they will be forever grateful for her gift. She will be missed yet, the memories of her, will live on in the hearts of her family and friends. Grace is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jerry, Amory; son, Thomas Wayne Sanderson (Belinda), Amory; grandchildren, Chelsea Anne Sanderson Field (Melton), Amory and John Harris, Amory; great-grandchildren, Alex and Aubry Harris; a set of twins to come, Emerie and Evie Field; a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert O. Green and sister, Olene Robinson Waddle. Funeral services for Grace will be on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 12:00 pm at First Baptist Church, Amory, MS with Dr. Allen Simpson and Bro. Jimmy McFatter officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be at First Baptist Church, Amory from 11:00 am on Monday until the service hour. Because of her love for children, the family respectfully asks that contributions in lieu of flowers be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN.
