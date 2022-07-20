Harold Kenneth "Ken" Sanderson passed away at his home at the age of 83 on July 19, 2022. He was born July 11, 1939 to Harold Lee Sanderson and Mildred Erlene Huddleston in Ripley, MS. He was a PFC in the Army in Ft. Leonard Wood, MO where he went to Germany for 17 months. He was in the National Guard for two years . Ken retired after 24 years from the U.S. Postal Service as a Carrier, a member of the Whittentown Baptist Church where he was a Deacon and Adult Sunday School Class Teacher for over 50 years. Visitation will be Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Whittentown Baptist Church. The Service will be Friday, July 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Whittentown Baptist Church. Committal at the Whittentown Cemetery. Ken is survived by his wife of over 59 years: Carolyn Rogers Sanderson of Ripley, MS; two sons: Ronald Sanderson (Margo) of Ripley, MS, Roger Sanderson (Lynn) of Mooreville, MS; one sister: Bonnie Jordan of Ripley, MS; four grandchildren: Lee Sanderson, Josh Sanderson (Alecia), McKenna Sanderson Tipton (Parker), Olivia Sanderson Gregory (Gage); two great-grandchildren: Rhett Sanderson, Grae Tipton. He is preceded in death by his parents: Harold and Mildred Sanderson, grandparents: Robert and Mamie Huddleston, Jessie and Ora Sanderson; one brother-in-law: Alton Jordan. Officiating will be: Dr. Jack Bennett, Bro. Dewayne Floyd, Bro. Carroll Roberson. Pallbearers will be: Lee Sanderson, Josh Sanderson, Randy Bennett, Dusty Rogers, Phil Ledbetter, Rob Cagle, Jimmy Huddleston. Honorary Pallbearers: Rhett Sanderson, Grae Tipton. Memorials can be given to: Whittentown Baptist Church. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
