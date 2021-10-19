Hobson Leon Sanderson, III "Little Hob", 56, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021 at his home. A graveside memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at the Masonic Cemetery in Amory with Bro. Chuck Moffett officiating. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. He is survived by his mother, Elsie Sanderson of Amory; one daughter, Lauren Abigail Sanderson of Amory; one sister, Lisa Sisson (Charles) of Amory; two grandchildren, Aubree and Chance Freeman; niece, Emma Kate Gunn (Will); a host of cousins; and many, many friends who stood with him and helped him in his work. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a charity of choice. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.

