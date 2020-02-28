Linda Lou Dickerson Sanderson, 81, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at her daughter's home in Collierville, TN. She was born March 9, 1938, to Thomas Earl and Leah Estelle Simpson Dickerson in Hickory Flat, MS. Linda was a former Teacher's Aide and worked at First Baptist Church - Day Care in Ripley, She was a member of North Ripley Baptist Church. Services will be at 2:30 PM Saturday February 29, 2020 at McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jerry Clifton officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery in Ashland, MS. Visitation will be Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 12:30 until service time at 2:30 PM. Linda is survived by two daughters: Tammy Miller (J.D.) of Collierville, TN, Terri Hill (Robert) of Memphis, TN; one son: Tommy Sanderson (Nancy) of Germantown, TN; one brother: Thomas Lanny Dickerson (Sharon) of Covington, TN; three special caregivers: Cora Long, Angie Raney, Amanda Sowell. She was preceded in death by her husband: Hugh Vardie Sanderson, and her parents. Pallbearers will be David Miller, Joseph Miller, Cade Reisinger, Jeff Green, Mark McClure, Randy Bennett. Expressions of sympathy for the Sanderson family may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
