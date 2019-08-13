Sharyn Jean Adams Sanderson died in Tupelo on August 12, 2019. Sharyn was born in Caruthersville, Missouri, on January 31, 1946. Her parents were James Everett (Ed) Adams and Juanita Montgomery Adams. She was married in Southaven, Mississippi, to Rex Franklin Sanderson on her birthday in 1970. Sharyn was a registered nurse for forty-six years, retiring in 2012. She was an honor graduate of Caruthersville High School in 1963, and she graduated from the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1966, where she worked as a hospital nurse until she accepted the position as Director at the Oxford School of Nursing. Sharyn also served as a First Lieutenant in the Tennessee Air National Guard, USAF. She was a school nurse at Olive Branch, and a Health Department nurse in Chickasaw County. She also worked as a registered nurse at Houston Hospital, Houston, Mississippi, and she was the Director of the Chemical Dependency and Geriatric Psychology unit at Trace Regional Hospital. Sharyn was Quality Director at Information Quality Healthcare (IQH), Jackson, Mississippi, until her retirement. Sharyn has been a Sunday School teacher and active member of First Baptist Church, Houston, Mississippi, and an active life member of the Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and a life member of the American Legion. A Memorial service for Sharyn will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Houston with Bro. Daniel Heeringa officiating. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. Sharyn is survived by her husband of forty-nine years, Rex, and their four children: Julia Sanderson, writer and triathlete; Colonel Adam Rex Sanderson; Lieutenant Colonel Lee Franklin Sanderson, and Paul Sanderson, a missile engineer. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Maxwell Franklin Smith, Ronan Everett Smith, Luke James Sanderson, Molly Kristen Sanderson, and Alexandra Elle Sanderson. Additionally, she is survived by her sister Delila Sayre Swinger and brother James Everett Adams, Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Houston. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
