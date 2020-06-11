UNION / MARSHALL COUNTIES -- Betty Howell Sandidge, 83, RETIRED HAIR STYLIST, passed away Monday, June 08, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Private family services are planned with burial in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Marshall County. at Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care..

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.