Betty Howell Sandidge, 83, resident of New Albany and former resident of Marshall County, passed away peacefully Monday , June 8, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford following an extended illness. A private family interment will be in the Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Marshall County. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Ms. Sandidge was born August 16, 1936 in McCrory, AR, the daughter of the late David and Lena McPherson Howell. She received her education in the Memphis and Shelby County Public School System and was employed as a hair dresser for much of her life. A Christian, Ms. Sandidge will be remembered as a family oriented person who enjoyed special times with her grandchildren. Art, fishing and watching Jeopardy on television were favorite pastimes. Memories will be shared by her children, Linda Smith of Byers, Colorado and Roger Crane (Susan) of Potts Camp, one sister, Kathy Smith of Memphis, TN, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsandcremations.com(662)539-7000
