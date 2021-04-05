Donald Lee "Donnie" Sandlin, 71, died Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born October 31, 1949, in Tupelo, to Lawrence and Edith Burns Sandlin. He attended church at The Orchard in Tupelo. He was retired from Action Lane Furniture. He loved talking to people and making them laugh. He was a pickup truck enthusiast. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, at the Keyes Cemetery with Bro. Joseph Jones officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Lisa Wilson Sandlin ; one daughter, Kim Thorn (Eric) of Peaceful Valley; one sister, Debra Marolt (Mike) of Corinth; three grandchildren, Katelyn Sandlin, Kennedy Sandlin, and Justin Sandlin. He was preceded in death by one son, Johnny Lee Sandlin; an infant daughter, Pamela Kay Sandlin; one sister, Tammy Bertram; and his parents. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with Donnie's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.