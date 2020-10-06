Justin Russell Sandlin, 31, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was born in Tupelo on August 18, 1989, the son of John Russell Sandlin and Marilyn Minor Sandlin. He was a graduate of Saltillo High School and was currently working as a self-employed plumber. He proudly served in the United States Army, deployed to Afghanistan. Justin was dearly loved by his family who will miss him greatly. He leaves behind his three children, Jesslyn, Derik, and Axl Sandlin; his mother, Marilyn Sandlin of Saltillo; two sisters, Suzanne Rice of Saltillo, Mary Grace Sandlin of Saltillo; his brother, Jason Moore of Saltillo; his grandmother, Joyce Minor of Tupelo; three uncles, Sammy Sandlin of Saltillo, Mack Minor of Southaven, and Melvin Minor of Okolona. He was preceded in death by his father, John; his grandparents, Cecil and Mary Edith Sandlin and Bruce Minor; and uncles, Marty Minor and Bobby Sandlin. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Fellowship Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday at his home 136 County Road 1946, Saltillo, Mississippi 38866. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com

