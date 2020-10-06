Justin Russell Sandlin, 31, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was born in Tupelo on August 18, 1989, the son of John Russell Sandlin and Marilyn Minor Sandlin. He was a graduate of Saltillo High School and was currently working as a self-employed plumber. He proudly served in the United States Army, deployed to Afghanistan. Justin was dearly loved by his family who will miss him greatly. He leaves behind his three children, Jesslyn, Derik, and Axl Sandlin; his mother, Marilyn Sandlin of Saltillo; two sisters, Suzanne Rice of Saltillo, Mary Grace Sandlin of Saltillo; his brother, Jason Moore of Saltillo; his grandmother, Joyce Minor of Tupelo; three uncles, Sammy Sandlin of Saltillo, Mack Minor of Southaven, and Melvin Minor of Okolona. He was preceded in death by his father, John; his grandparents, Cecil and Mary Edith Sandlin and Bruce Minor; and uncles, Marty Minor and Bobby Sandlin. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Fellowship Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday at his home 136 County Road 1946, Saltillo, Mississippi 38866. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.