Gary Alan Sandman, 57, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the NMMC- Gilmore in Amory. Gary was born in Encino, California to the late Dale "Sandy" and Rita Carol Sandman. Gary was a graduate of Aberdeen High School Class of 1980. In his early years he worked at Lann Hardware in Aberdeen. He began a lifelong career that span over 35 years with Eutaw Construction where he was currently a shop manager. Gary was always the jokester in the crowd and loved playing pranks on his coworkers. He also had a great personality, and met and made many friends all across the country throughout his career. He met and married his best friend, Pam Dove and together they loved to travel and enjoy the company of their family and many friends. Having a mind for mechanics, he enjoyed working on and restoring antique cars and trucks and going to car shows. A lover of the outdoors, he enjoyed fishing and hunting or just sitting on the swing with his dog Daisy Mae that he immensely spoiled and adored. A man of great faith, he attended Southside Baptist Church for the last 6 years. His faith enabled him to fight a courageous battle with cancer, with his wife always right beside him. Gary is survived by his wife of nearly 25 years, Pam Sandman, Aberdeen; son, Chris Woods (Brooke), Amory; grandchildren, John-Michael and Jayce Woods; sister in law, Nelda Doss, Aberdeen; brother in law, Rex Dove (Barbara), Aberdeen; his little buddy, Daisy Mae; special friends, Mark and Angela Frazier and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, August 19, 2019 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Mr. Tom Elmore, Bro. Terry Benton and Bro. Roger Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Don Stewart, John Dukeminier, Rusty Murphy, Levi Lawson, Bobby Elmore and Brad Tate. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Bill Rogers and staff and the Employees of Eutaw Construction. Visitation will be on Sunday evening at the funeral home from 5-8 PM. Memorials may be given to Southside Baptist Church, P.O. Box H Aberdeen, MS 39730. Condolences may be shared online at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.