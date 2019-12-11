SOUTHAVEN, MS -- Reagan Cale Sandy, 15, passed away Monday, December 09, 2019, at his home in Southaven. Services will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00PM at Heritage Christian Life Center in Southaven with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will also be held at Heritage on Saturday from 12 noon until service.

