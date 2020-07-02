Beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many, Anne Dorman Sanford, 99, died peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020, following a brief illness. Born to Hattie and Amos Dorman in Myrtle, MS, on January 29, 1921, Anne lived a full and faithful life. Always a firecracker, Anne had a sharp and brilliant mind. She attended public schools in Myrtle, graduated magna cum laude from Mississippi State College for Women in 1942, and completed her Masters in Mathematics and Physics degree at Louisiana State University. After teaching junior college, she worked as an engineering aide at TVA in Knoxville, TN, where she met and later married Benjamin Franklin Sanford at Church Street UMC. Once they moved to Ripley, MS in 1952, she served as the chair and sole professor of mathematics at Blue Mountain College for 25 years while raising their four children. She lived out her faith through a life of service in the church, serving in a variety of roles including Methodist Youth coordinator for 12 years, Annual Conference Delegate, and president of Wesleyan Service Guild and United Methodist Women. She served as cub scout den mother for her boys as well as helping with Girl Scouts with daughter Barbara. She deeply enjoyed playing bridge with her closest friends for 60 years. She was president of the American Association of University Women and the Worthy Matron of Order of the Eastern Star. Anne loved being active. She shared a lifelong love of tennis from her teen years and played until she was 89. Always a fierce competitor, she exhibited great perseverance on the tennis court as well as in her recovery from various setbacks and surgeries over the years. For all of her many accomplishments, family was her greatest pride and joy. She was affectionately known as "Memaw" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved her dearly. She was extremely generous to family and to many charitable causes who have received one of her checks or gifts as a sign of her support. The last decade of her life was spent in Starkville where she enjoyed many connections with family, friends, church, and Mississippi State events. The family wishes to thank Donice Graham and a team of angels for their kindness and care during her final years, which allowed Anne to maintain as much independence and quality of life as possible. Anne is predeceased by her parents, husband, brothers; George, Ingram, and John Dorman and their spouses, and daughter, Barbara Anne Sanford Ruemke. She is survived by three sons; Dr. Benjamin Franklin Sanford, Jr. (Doris), Mahlon Dorman Sanford (Karen), and Herbert Cooper Sanford, II (Margie). She is also survived by eleven grandchildren; Bryan Ruemke, Rev. Emily Sanford, Ben Ruemke, Dr. Kim Sanford Bland (Will), Rev. Dr. Eric Sanford, Dr. Evan Sanford (Kim), Stuart Sanford (Christina), Eliot Sanford (Ranjita), Curt Sanford, Elizabeth Sanford Hare (Daniel), Kelley Sanford Bange (Keith), and nine great-grandchildren; Wilton Bland V, Selah Sanford, Ford Bland, Jackson Hare, Norah Sanford, Oliver Hare, Jude Sanford, Dash Sanford, and Robert Bland; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. A private graveside service will be held in Tippah Memorial Gardens in Ripley with McBride Funeral Home of Ripley overseeing the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ripley First United Methodist Church-302 S Main St, Ripley, MS 38663, Blue Mountain College: Anne Sanford Scholarship Fund- P.O. Box 160, Blue Mountain, MS 38610 or a charity of your choice.
