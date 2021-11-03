Jennifer Brooke Whitt Sanford, 42, passed away on October 29, 2021, at I U Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. Mrs. Sanford was born on July 10, 1979, in Amory, MS to Mark Steven Whitt and Becky Ann Neal Whitt Reynolds. She was a customer service representative for Sitel App Financial Organization. She was a former member of Arbor Grove Baptist Church in Houston, MS. She was family oriented, she never met a stranger, and she loved everyone. She was a Christian in every sense of the word. She also was an avid MSU & New Orleans Saints fan. Though she became a mother later in life, she was like a second mother to all her nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Houston Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. and an hour before service time on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Funeral Services will be on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Arbor Grove Baptist Church in Houston with Bro. Terry Rhodes and Bro. Taylor Chisolm officiating. Mrs. Sanford is survived by her mother, Becky Whitt Reynolds of Pontotoc, MS.; her step-mother, Joanne Whitt of Houston, MS.; her husband, Phillip Adrian Sanford of Carmel, IN.; her daughter, Mira Lynn Sanford of Carmel, IN.; her sister, Tiffani (Dewayne) Whitt Evans of Starkville, MS.; her brother, Matthew "Tyler" (Amanda) Whitt of Pontotoc, MS; her grandmothers, Charlene Neal of Woodland, MS and Martha Whitt Lancaster of Starkville, MS.; her nieces and nephews, Damian (Jade) Cooper of Starkville, MS., Jordan Evans of Starkville, MS.; Brianna Evans of Starkville, MS.; Mackensie Evans of Starkville, MS., Kylee Whitt of Pontotoc, MS.; Jayci Whitt of Pontotoc, MS.; Garrison Whitt of Pontotoc, MS. and Addysin Walls of Pontotoc, MS. Mrs. Sanford is preceded in death by her father, her grandfathers, Billy Whitt, and George Neal, her aunt and uncle, Alan Neal and Shelia Neal, her cousins, Keisha Neal and Ashley Sanford and Bryan Michael Carter. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. Memorials can be made to: St. Jude Children's Hospital OR Arbor Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund 883 CR 93 Houston, MS 38851 Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.