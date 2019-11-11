Mary Kathryn Sansing, 79, passed away November 10, 2019 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. Kathryn was born to Lillian Grace Denton Logan and Buren Thomas Logan on October 10, 1940. She was a registered nurse, working at Behavorial Health for 30 years, before retiring. She enjoyed watching football with her family and helping her late husband work his mules. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was known for her outspoken opinions and wonderful advice. She touched the lives of so many people in her lifetime. She is survived by her daughters, Debby Boies(Mike) of Baton Rouge, LA, and Patty Sansing of Houlka; two grandsons, Cliff Fikes(Kelly) of Kingwood, TX, and Mason Porter(Katie Watkins) of Bartlett, TN; one granddaughter, Sarah Wade(Mike) of Atlanta, GA; great grandsons, Cole and Cooper Fikes of Kingwood; great granddaughters, Kaitlyn Perez(Alex) and Camille Fikes of Kingwood, Lydia and Alina Wade of Atlanta, GA; one great great grandson, Joseph Rey Perez of Kingwood; brother, Johnny Logan(Carolyn) of Randolph; sister in law, Ginny Logan of Richmond, TX; and a host of nieces and nephews that all held a special place in her heart. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Sansing; her parents; sisters, Thomas Ann Easley and Patricia Craig; and a brother, James Buren Logan. Services will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 2PM at Gershom Baptist Church with Bro. Junior Ritchie officiating. Burial will follow in Private Family Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Kyle Gillespie, Steve Porter, George Dallas, West Warren, Joey Crane, and Jason Schmidt. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 12, 5-8PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home and Wednesday, November 13, 1PM until service time at the church.
