HOULKA -- Mary Sansing, 79, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at NMMC in patient Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 2:00pm at Gershom Baptist Church. Visitation will be on 5-8 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home; 1-2pm Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Gershom Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Gershom Baptist Church.

