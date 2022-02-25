Peggy Sansing, formerly of Shannon, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the George County Rehab Center. She was 78. Peggy was born July 2, 1943 in Lee County, the daughter of Eugene Mayfield Evans and Burma Grubbs Evans. In her younger days, Peggy worked at the North Mississippi Medical Center, but most of her life was spent as a homemaker, taking care of the family she loved so dearly. She also enjoyed fishing, word puzzles, and reading her Bible daily. Peggy leaves behind her two daughters, Krista Churchwell (Bob) and Terl "Pookie" Davis (Eddie), all of Lucedale; seven grandchildren, Paite Churchwell, Amber Churchwell, Hannah Overstreet, Luke Davis, Dalton Davis, Harley Davis, and Cigi Davis; eight great-grandchildren, Jackson Holland, Mia Holland, Charlie Overstreet, Cambri Overstreet, Clara Overstreet, Zaydon Davis, Layla Davis, and Amara Davis; and a brother, Bo Evans. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 21 years, Luke Sansing; a daughter, Burma Duree McDaniel; sister, Nell Murphy, and a brother, Roy Evans. A graveside service was held to honor her memory on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Old Union Cemetery with her daughter, Krista giving the eulogy. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors had the honor of taking care of the arrangements. Pallbearers were Bo Evans, Scott Jefferies, Todd Jefferies, Paite Churchwell, and Dalton Davis. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
