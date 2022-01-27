Kenny Lanier Sappington, II, 47, resident of Blue Mountain, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, January, 24, 2022 at his residence. A Private Family Service will be at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Kenny was born october 5, 1974 in New Albany, MS, the son of the late Kenny and Judy Medlin Sappington. He was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School and was employed in the furniture industry throughout his life. A member of Academy Baptist Church, Kenny was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed deer hunting, riding 4-wheelers and nature walks. He loved his family, friends and "doting" on his pride and joy, his daughter. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. Memories will continue to be shared by his wife, Anita Irvin Sappington, one daughter, Abby Sappington of Ripley, a sister, Cindy Yopp (Bryan) of Ripley, a brother, Greg Sappington (Dot) of Ripley, a great niece, Kymberlee Dominguez, an honorary brother and best friend, Donnie Page of Blue Mountain, his in-laws, Jim and Linda Irvin,a host of cousins and his loyal canine companion, "Buddy". He was also preceded in death by a brother, Michael Sappington and a niece, Kayla Street Dominguez. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Kenny's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
