Jimmy Sappington, 78, went to meet his Heavenly Father on Tuesday (June 15, 2021) at his home surrounded by family and loved ones. He is survived by his beloved wife Paula Sappington and his two daughters, Pam Baldwin and Melissa Terry (Jason), all of New Albany. One granddaughter Tori Richard (John) of Hernando. One niece Jennifer Nesler (Gary) of New Albany. One nephew James Sappington and his mother, Kay, of Etta. Visitation will be at Shady Grove Baptist Church from 11 am to 1:45 pm. The funeral will follow at 2 pm (also at Shady Grove Baptist Church) with Bro. David Barnett as the officiate. Burial will be at the Shady Grove Cemetery which will be private and for family only. Tutor Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. Jimmy was retired from Cooper Tire but kept up a full time occupation of hunting and fishing. He also spent a season serving as a campground host at Water Valley Landing. Jimmy spent a significant amount of his time with his other best girl, Powderpuff (his little dog). He was an avid outdoorsman that was always seeking adventure. Jimmy was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church where he served the Lord faithfully. Jimmy spent all of his time loving his family and living life to the absolute fullest! Memorial contributions can be made to Shady Grove Cemetery Fund 357 Shady Grove Road Pontotoc, MS 38863
