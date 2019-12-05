Raymond Wesley "Sam" Sappington, Jr, age 81, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his residence. He was born June 24, 1938 to Rosalee Warren Sappington and Raymond Wesley Sappington, Sr. Sam was a member of West Heights Baptist Church. He retired from Stegall Ford, where he worked as the parts manager. Sam had also worked at Searcy Ford, Liberty Lincoln and Carpenter/Sneed Motor Co., and was co-owner with his Dad in the family dairy farm. He was a member of the MS National Guard from 1956 to 1965. Sam enjoyed working in his yard and gardening. Services will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 7, 2019 at West Heights Baptist Church with Dr. David Hamilton officiating; burial will follow in the Ecru Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Sue Wilson Sappington, of Pontotoc, MS; one daughter, Julie Pegues (James) of New Albany, MS; one son, Sammy Sappington (Lynette) of Pontotoc, MS; four grandchildren, Bradley Sappington (Brittney) of Hernando, MS, Christopher Sappington (Ashley) of Ecru, MS, Jonathan Pegues and Carly Pegues, both of New Albany, MS; and three great-grandchildren, Sadie, Eli and Bo Sappington. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosalee Warren Sappington and Raymond Wesley Sappington, Sr. Pallbearers will be James Pegues, Jonathan Pegues, Ricky Tucker, Marc Tucker, Wayne Stokes and Terry Dill. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 pm Friday at the funeral home and from 10 to 11am Saturday at West Heights Baptist Church. The family would like to thank NMMC Home Hospice, Shayla Rucker, Patti Shempert, Nicole Townsend, Shae Johnson and Rooservelt Wilson. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
