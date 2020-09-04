IUKA -- Robert M. Sappington, 80, passed away Thursday, September 03, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital - DeSoto in Southaven. Services will be on Sunday, September 6, at 11:00 a.m. at graveside at Burgess Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. until service time at the cemetery. Burial will follow at Burgess Creek Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.