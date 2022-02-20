Shirley A. Sappington, 56, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville, MS. She was born in Booneville, MS and was a member of Gospel Lighthouse Church for 45 years. Funeral services will be Tuesday, February 22, 11 a.m. at Gospel Lighthouse Church with Bro. Bill Burcham and Bro. Duane Burcham officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Church of God Cemetery in Cairo, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her mother, Gloria Justine Tennison; two brothers, Tommy Sappington (Brenda) and Billy Sappington (Shelly); two sisters, Carolyn Derks (David) and Marion Durham (Alvis Ray) and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Gene Ray Sappington and her husband, William Scott Wilemon. Pallbearers will be Rodger Cleveland, Jimmy Nelson, James Caleb Powers, Austin Nathaniel Sparks, Ian Browning and Alvis Ray Durham, Jr. Visitation will be Monday, February 21, 5-8 p.m. at Gospel Lighthouse Church.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
