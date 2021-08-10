Roy Thomas Sappington died Saturday, August 7, 2021. He was 66 years old. Tommy was born in New Albany, Mississippi on November 19, 1954. He graduated from W.P. Daniel High School in 1973 and from the University of Mississippi in 1977. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in New Albany. From an early age, Tommy helped his parents, Roy Harold and Hollis, operate what began as Sappington's Dry Goods Store in downtown New Albany. Tommy married Martha Carolyn Ladner Sappington in 1983 and together they bought the business in 1986. Tommy and Martha Carolyn ran T. Sappington and Co. for over 35 years. A man of immense artistic talent, Tommy was a member of the Craftsmen's Guild of Mississippi, and among many other honors, was chosen to build a wooden ornament for the White House Blue Room Christmas Tree in 2000, now displayed in the Smithsonian. A tireless advocate for his hometown, Tommy was a pioneering member of the New Albany Mainstreet Association and worked for much of his career to aid in the revitalization of downtown New Albany. On March 10, 2021, a bill was passed in the Mississippi Legislature to honor Tommy's contributions to New Albany and to the state of Mississippi. Tommy was known for being impeccably dressed and the consummate gentleman. His bright smile, sense of humor, and eye for good clothing earned him loyal customers across many generations. He was a faithful member of his church, an avid golfer, and a friend to all who knew him. Tommy especially enjoyed his family. He was beloved by his wife and children, and adored by his grandson, Trey. Tommy is preceded in death by his parents, Roy Harold and Hollis Sappington. He is survived by his wife, Martha Carolyn Ladner Sappington; his sister, Mary Alice Sappington Ivy; his daughter Jenny Sappington Thompson (Rod) of Memphis, TN; his son, Albert Sappington (Kelli Anne) of Tupelo, MS; and his grandson, Trey Thompson. The funeral will be held at First United Methodist Church of New Albany on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the sanctuary, and the service will follow at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 156, New Albany, MS 38652. Due to COVID-19, masks are strongly encouraged during the visitation and service.
