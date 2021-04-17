Henry Buford Sargent, 91, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, at Oak Tree Nursing Center in Amory, Mississippi. Services will be on 1:00 pm, Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 11:00 am until the service hour at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory. Burial will follow at Tranquil Cemetery.

