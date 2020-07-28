Carles K. Sartain, 80, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born October 3, 1939 to the late Henry Curtis Sartain and the late Thelma Lou Emerson Sartain in Alabama. Carles was a born again Christian and lead a lot of people to the Lord after sharing his testimony. He was an avid coin collector, automobile enthusiasts and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Due to Covid-19, services will be private at 1:00 pm on Thursday July 30, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Kenneth Stubbs, and Bro. Charles Shell officiating. Burial will be in Shottsville Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife; Pauline Sartain of Fulton, 2 sons; Danny (Linda) Sartain of Mountain View, AR, and Rodney (Trish) Sartain of Glenn, MS, and 1daughter; Rhonda Sartain of Tupelo, 8 grandchildren; 4 nephews; and a sister in law, Corrine Capps of Cordova, AL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Curtis Sartain, and Thelma Lou Sartain, a brother; James Hollis Sartain, and a sister; Earlou Shotts. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
