William E. "Billy" Sartin passed from this life at the age of 79 on December 24, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo from complications of the Covid-19 virus. He was born in Booneville on February 24, 1941, to the late Earl T. "Rob" and Margaret Bolian Sartin. He was a member of the church of Christ having recently renewed his faith. On December 25, 1959, he wed Marlene Pickett. They were married 61 years. Mr. Sartin had developed a strong work ethic at a young age while working alongside his father and brothers in the family's livestock business. He was the proprietor of East Side Auto Parts, Booneville's oldest privately owned business. Mr. Sartin served as a Justice of the Peace and Prentiss County Justice Court Judge for a total of 24 years. In addition, he also served for a time as City Judge for both Booneville and Marietta. He loved his family and took great joy in spending time with his grandchildren. Mr. Sartin is survived by his wife; daughter, Debbie Sartin, and son, Brad Sartin (Scott); grandson, Braxtyn Sartin, and two foster grandchildren; a sister, Margaret Ann Sanders; and sister-in-law, Frankie Sartin all of Booneville; a brother, Ronald Sartin (Polly) of Monticello, KY; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Robert Earl Sartin; brother-in-law, Gary Sanders; and a niece, Belinda Sartin. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home Chapel with ministers Tony Brown and Devin Lambert officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. A private graveside service for the family will follow at the Zion's Rest Cemetary. For safety concerns, wearing masks and social distancing will be required. Pallbearers will be Benny Downs, John Hatcher, Joey Langston, Roger Perkinson, Jacky Taylor, and Jimmy Weatherbee. Honorary pallbearers will be Leroy Livingston, Tim Sartin, and Bill Stevenson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Zion's Rest Cemetery Fund at the Farmers and Merchants Bank. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
