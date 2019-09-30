Blair Martin Sartin, 35, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at her residence. She was born August 27, 1984 to Frank and Melissa Martin in Amory. She enjoyed reading, writing, and being home maker which allowed her to enjoying her time playing with her children. Services will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday October 2, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Mike Deaton officiating. Burial will be in Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday October 1, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Roger Sartin, Jr., 3 children, Kadence Blakenship, Caleb Camp, and Noah Sartin, her parents, Frank and Melissa Martin, of Nettleton, and 2 brothers, Haylay Martin of Dorsey, and Tim Martin of GA. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
