Connie Sartin, 78, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at NMMC-Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Monday, May 24 at 1 PM at Hamilton United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Monday prior to the service from 11 am until 12:45 PM at Hamilton United Methodist Church.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.