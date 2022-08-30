Frances L. "Frankie" Sartin, 85, passed from this walk of life on Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was born to Carl Inman and Thelma Synder Inman on October 2, 1936. She was a member of Zion Rest Church of Christ. Ms. Frankie really enjoyed reading and spending time with her friends and family. Funeral services will held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Prior to the service on Thursday, there will be a two hour visitation beginning at 12:00 PM. Bro. Tony Brown will be officiating. Burial will be in Zion Rest Church of Christ Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by son, Tim "Bulldawg" Sartin; daughter, Rhonda Green (Kenneth) all of Booneville; brother, Roy Inman (Martha) of Rienzi, MS; sister, Estelle Skelton of Rienzi; granddaughter, Jonie Woodruff (Brandon) of Saltillo, MS; great-granddaughter, Kyler Woodruff of Saltillo; sisters-in-law, Margaret Ann Sanders, Norma Inman, Polly Sartin and Marlene Sartin; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Earl; her parents; brother, Leon Inman; sister, Marie Barnes; and brothers-in-law, Ronnie Sartin, Gary Sanders and Billy Sartin. Pallbearers will be Randy Inman, Ricky Skelton, Lionel McKee, Mark Thomas, Nicky Cartwright and Brad Sartin. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
