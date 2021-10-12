J.D. Sartin, 79, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at his home. He was born September 21, 1942 to the late Albert Sartin and the late Maebell Flanigin Sartin. He worked at Big Bee Manufacturing in Tremont for many years. He enjoyed coon hunting, collecting honey from his bees. He enjoyed being around his family and grandchildren. Services will be 2:00 pm on Thursday October 14, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Minister Haston Handley officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00 on Thursday. Burial will be at New Bethel Cemetery in Hamilton, AL. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his daughters: Frances (Ron) Loyd of Hernando, Judy (John) Hughes of Plantersville, Marilyn Guin of Tremont; son, Stevie Sartin of Tremont; numerous grand and great grandchildren; brother, Roger Sartin of Tremont; sisters: Ressie Moore of Tremont, Margaret Johnson of Tremont. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruthie Gaynell Sartin; brothers: Orvil Sartin, Junior Sartin, Lowell Sartin, Rex Sartin, Charles Sartin, Troy Sartin, Arrie Sartin, Roy Sartin, Frank Sartin. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
