Jeffery Kane Sartin, 28, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at his home. He was born November 7, 1993 to Jeffery Sartin and Sabrina Clanton in Tupelo. Kane enjoyed fishing, riding horses and 4 wheelers and clowning around. He was known for his mechanic skills and was able to fix almost anything with a motor. Services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday July 7, 2022 at Bethlehem Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Potts Camp with Bro. Jonathan Vazquez officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday July 6 at Senter Funeral Home in Fulton. There will be no visitation on Thursday July 7 prior to the funeral service. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by father; Jeffery (Carolyn) Sartin, of Potts Camp, mother; Sabrina (Ronald) Clanton of Golden, brothers; Farron (Leah) Reich of Myrtle, Kristian (Mia) Sartin of Potts Camp, Kolton (Ryleigh Sartin) Sartin of Myrtle, Konner Sartin of Dumas, Landon Sartin of Potts Camp, Brody Sartin of Potts Camp, sisters; Katelyn (Ruble) Baker of Potts Camp, and Miranda (Seth) Nichols of Potts Camp, paternal grandfather; Roger Sartin of Tremont, paternal grandmother; Lynette Johnson of Tremont, materanl grandparents; David and Patricia Courtney of Fulton, and several nieces and nephews. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
