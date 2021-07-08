Ritta Sartin, 49, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Amory. She was born August 22, 1971 to the late Rex Sartin and Virginia Hill Kelton in Amory. She enjoyed watching TV, playing games, and spending time with her family. Services will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday July 10, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Lentz officiating. Burial Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday July 10 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her mother; Virginia Kelton of Golden, 2 sons; Brady (Adrianna) Sartin of Golden, and Tony Musante of Randolph, VA, 1 grandson; Matthew Sartin of Golden, brother; Wade (Michelle) Sartin of Tremont, sister; Emily Murphree of Mooreville, Olivia Kelton, Brayden Kelton, Erica Murphree, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Rex Sartin, and step father, Troy Kelton. Pallbearers will be Rodney Sartin, Dustin Kelton, Hollis Moore, Eddie Burns, and Roger Sartin Jr. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
