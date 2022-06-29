Ronald Bolian Sartin, 87, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2022, at the Lake Cumberland Hospital in Somerset, KY. He was born in Booneville, MS on June 19, 1935, to the late Earl T. "Rob" and Margaret Bolian Sartin. Ronnie graduated from Booneville High School and served as State FFA treasurer. He learned a strong work ethic early in life which he continued until his passing. As a youth, Ronnie decided that he wanted to dedicate his life to the Lord by serving as a minister. He attended Freed-Hardeman College and finished his degree at David Lipscomb College. While in college he followed a circuit, preaching for several county churches of Christ. After graduating, he preached for churches in Hopkinsville, KY; DeFuniak Springs, FL; Carthage, MS; Haleyville, AL; and for the last 45 years at the Oil Valley church in Monticello, KY. Ronnie wed Polly Adcock on May 26, 1961. Together, they helped to strengthen the community wherever they lived. Ronnie is survived by his wife, Polly Sartin of Monticello, KY; one son, David Randall Sartin of Monticello, KY; one daughter, Melinda (Curtis) Dolen of Berea, KY; two grandchildren, Matthew Dolen of Berea, KY and Lauren Akridge (Levi) of Lexington, KY; and one sister, Margaret Ann Sanders of Booneville, MS, as well as many family and friends who mourn his passing. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Belinda Sartin; and two brothers, Robert Earl Sartin and William E. "Billy" Sartin. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 3:30 pm - 6 pm in the chapel of the Hicks-Vaughn Funeral Home in Monticello, KY. A memorial service will follow at 6 pm (5 CST) and will be live streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. Burial will be in the Elk Springs Cemetery.
