Mattie Bell Satterwhite, 77, passed away on January 3, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center. Elder Mattie Bell Satterwhite was born on February 10, 1943. She was the fifth child of the late James Henry Davis and Leona Givhan Davis. She attended College Hill School and Ecru School in Pontotoc county and worked in manufacturing for several years. She also cared for others, whether elderly or sick. Mattie had a true servant's heart. Her passion came into fruition when she and her sisters founded Davis Home Care, a private duty sitting service that turned into one of the first assisted living facilities in Tupelo - Davis Personal Care Home.She worked tirelesslyuntil retirement. Mattie was a true believer in the words "family over everything." She organized family events to make sure the Davis family was always together at vacations, church conferences, on holidays or even just a picnic at the lake. Mattie married the irreplaceable loveofher life, Cloyzell Satterwhite, at the tender age of eighteen. They were blessed to spend 59 years together, often looked to for guidance and advice from older and younger couples. There was a special bond between Mattie Bell and her in-laws, who were more like blood brothers and sisters. She was a woman of valor and loved to look good, with her makeup intact, and smell good with her high end fragrances. Her genuine concern for others birthed a telephone ministry that resulted in her contacting family and friends, far and near, daily. She often utilized her talents of sewing and doing hair for her nieces and nephews, as she had no biological children of her own. But there were many children (nieces, nephews, and godchildren) who enjoyed spending weekends with "Big Daddy" and "Big Mama" as they were called by their girls: Brittany and Kelsey Holland. Elder Mattie Satterwhite accepted Christ at an early age and was saved, sanctified, and filled with the holy ghost in 1960 at a great revival at her church, Chapel Grove Holiness Church, conducted by the late Bishop Dr. G.T. Howell, her pastor. She served in many capacities at Chapel Grove: Pastor's Aid President, Usher Board, Adult Choir and Sunday School Superintendent for over 30 years. She was called to preach in 1976 and ordained. She began working on the evangelist field with her sisters, Elder Annie Jay Pannell, and Bishop Levora Davis. They traveled the world evangelizing, preaching and teaching the gospel for many years. Elder Mattie Satterwhite had a special gift of healing. She later joined Davis Temple Church of the Living God under the leadership of Bishop Levora Davis and Elder Dr. O.C. Pannell, where she served as Benevolence President. Other offices held were State Usher President, State Benevolence President and National Usher President. She served faithfully at Davis Temple until death. Elder Mattie Satterwhite also had a special love for two local nonprofit organizations, Camp Bluebird and Wear It Well, where she served faithfully. Her Celebration of Life - Homegoing (Graveside Service) will be held at Chapel Grove Church Cemetery on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. with Elder Dr. O.C. Pannell delivering the eulogy. Walk -thru Viewing will be on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm. Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is honored to be serving the Satterwhite/Davis Family. For online condolences and to personally sign the family registry, please go towww.grayson-porters.com. She leaves to carry her legacy, her loving and devoted husband: Deacon Cloyzell Satterwhite; two daughters (great-nieces she took as her own): Brittany Katrese Holland and Kelsey Chenia Holland; five sisters: Bishop Levora Davis, Elder Annie (Jessie) Pannell, Elder Magnolia Freeman, Missionary Shirley Montgomery and Missionary Marilyn Davis; one brother: Deacon Jerry (Sandra) Davis; three sisters-in- love: Irma Satterwhite, Lela Satterwhite Scott, and Virginia Satterwhite Hoke; one brother-in-love: Tommy (June) Satterwhite; one Godbrother: Bishop James (Mary) Robinson; seven Goddaughters:Le'Onna Mabry, Patsy Reed, Angela Pannell, Dee Hill, Angela Burt-Phillips, Joy Blake and Tracy Hadley;two aunts: Annie Marie Salters and Zeola Meadows; one uncle: Raymond (Mary) Givhan and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Elder Satterwhite was preceded in death by her parents: James Henry Davis and Leona Givhan Davis; two brothers: Junior "Sug" Davis and Willie James Moore; two sisters: Gladys Mae Salter and Louisa Stevens; father and mother-in-love:Thealo Bailey Satterwhite and James Satterwhite; three brothers-in-love: Robert Satterwhite, Jr., James Satterwhite and Randy Satterwhite and three sisters-in-love: Rennie Satterwhite Gray, Mary Davis, and Annie Ruth Satterwhite Westbrook; one son (great-nephew she took as own): Melvin Listenbee; and one Godson: Christopher Hatchett.
