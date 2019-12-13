Audrey Jean Mann Saucier, 70, died unexpectedly Thursday, December 12, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Gulfport July 20, 1949 to Loomis L. and Mary Evelyn Mann and was a graduate of Gulfport High School. Audrey had a nurturing spirit and spent a majority of her life caring for the elderly. Audrey loved her family and centered her life around them, never missing an opportunity to create memories together. She also enjoyed hunting yard sales and working in the yard. Survivors include her daughter, Rachel Priest (Richard) of Mooreville; two granddaughters, Baylee and Shana Priest of Mooreville; great-grandson, Jayden Teeters of Mooreville; three sisters, Peggy Newman (Fred) of Gulfport, Doris Farmer (Malcolm) of Gulfport and Kathy Bridges (Rex) of Ocean Springs; significant other, Roy Dickerson of Mooreville and his son, Roy Dickerson, Jr. of Jackson; the father of her child, Dale Jones; and a host of other family members. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother. Visitation will be 4 until 8 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 1 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Randy Clark officiating. Graveside services will follow in Priceville Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
